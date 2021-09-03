      Weather Alert

Jennifer Aniston Launches Beauty Brand

Sep 3, 2021 @ 7:00am

Jennifer Aniston has pitched products for Aveeno, Living Proof haircare and is chief creative officer at Vital Proteins, but now she’s stepping into the beauty world with her own brand, LolaVie

No specifics yet on products, but LolaVie’s website shows test tubes filled with bamboo, lemons and water, perhaps hinting at all-natural skincare. There have been trademarks filed for the name in the areas of face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care.

 

 

