Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Wear Masks While Cuddling With Their Dogs in New Video
MALIBU, CA - JUNE 02: Jennifer Aniston attends the CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC on June 2, 2018 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston has come out on social media more than once to urge people to simple #WearADamnMask, and the latest post involves her and her ‘Friend’ forever costar, Courteney Cox!
Jen’s original post on Instagram this week showed the effects COVID-19 had on her friend which is why she was urging people to simply wear a mask.
