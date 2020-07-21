      Breaking News
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Wear Masks While Cuddling With Their Dogs in New Video

Jul 21, 2020 @ 8:02am
MALIBU, CA - JUNE 02: Jennifer Aniston attends the CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC on June 2, 2018 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston has come out on social media more than once to urge people to simple #WearADamnMask, and the latest post involves her and her ‘Friend’ forever costar, Courteney Cox!

 

Jen’s original post on Instagram this week showed the effects COVID-19 had on her friend which is why she was urging people to simply wear a mask.

 

