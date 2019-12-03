Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
JDub
JDub’s POP Culture Profile 12.2.19
Dec 3, 2019 @ 12:36pm
TAGS
Frozen 2
JDub
JDubontheradio
Pop Culture Profile
Pussycat Dolls
Sia
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Ferrell Reacts To Ryan Reynolds The Way Kelly Reacts To Ryan Reynolds
Will Ferrell noticed a familar face in the audience during …
Setting The Bar: Try Not To Break Into A House Occupied By HER!
Don't mess with Willie!
Another Surprise Custom Ben and Kelly Sticker!
Chad from Ernie’s Print Shop surprised us yet again with …
Lil Nas X Is More Than Just A Viral Hit Maker
He's a chef?
Why This Kid’s Christmas List Went Viral
Some are saying she shot her shot!
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL