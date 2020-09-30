JCPS Board Votes To Extend NTI
From WAVE3: With a unanimous vote Tuesday, the JCPS Board of Education extended non-traditional instruction or NTI 2.0. The vote postponed the start of in-person instruction to a not yet determined future date amid the pandemic.
“We want to get our kids back in class as soon as possible but we have to be committed to that, priority number one, which is safety and health,” superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. Pollio said he will also base his recommendation on Louisville’s positivity rate and other health data.
If the case count does decline, Pollio proposed students could return to campus on the following dates: Oct 22: Elementary students return; Oct 29: Sixth and ninth-grade students return; Nov 2: All other grades return.
