Jay-Z, Miley, and Halsey Rumored for Woodstock 50th

A leak of the potential performers for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock has happened and there are some pretty big names allegedly on the bill.

The leak featured names like Jay-Z, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, and The Black Keys as confirmed artists performing at the music festival.

If this leak proves to be legit, those artists will join Santana, The Killers, Chance the Rapper, and more as performers.

The official lineup is being announced in a couple of weeks.

