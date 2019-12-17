Jason Derulo Says He Was Edited In A Certain Area In ‘Cats’
Jason Derulo talked to Andy Cohen about his not-so-little-buddy being digitally clipped from the upcoming movie “Cats”.
It’s his first movie and he’s playing Rum Tum Tugger in the big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Cats.”
You might recall one of his posts was flagged on Instagram in November that showed a serious bulge between his legs. A fan asked what animal he was hiding in his pants and Derulo replied, “anaconda.”
