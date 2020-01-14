January Jones Admits Dating Nick Viall…And Spills “Bachelor” Tea
January Jones confirmed rumors that she dated former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall, even saying she “squealed” when he slid into her DMs. She gave the backstory in the Monday, January 13, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, saying that he reached out after she started “blasting” him on social media and during interviews as she talked about “The Bachelor”.
She was NOT a fan of him and he wanted to change her perception by inviting her out for coffee. Her sister convinced her to go and ended up having a good time. She said, “All I did was grill him about the show. We went on a couple dates and then … yeah.” So what did she like about him? “He was cast as the quote-unquote ‘villain,’ but he was actually … he had a bit of a brain, you know? So there was something else there.”
Ultimately, it fizzled because all they really talked about was the show. Jones added, “But I got a lot of juicy insights. When [contestants] come out of the limo and they all have these little schticks or whatever, producers are handing them to them. And then I just felt bad for the people who get, like, the dolphin costume. And there is all kinds of other stuff. But they do share a lot of germs with lots of people.”
