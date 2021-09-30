Jake Gyllenhaal Got His Dog Neuticles

Jake Gyllenhaal shared a hilarious story of how he had to get his 7-year-old German Shepherd neutered due to prostate problems, and that there are such things at prosthetic testicles. So he got them for his buddy to “boost his confidence” LOL.
Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu make their red carpet debut at The Lost Girl premiere in NYC https://t.co/mpe6ZBQquW
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 30, 2021
Jake just made his red carpet debut with French model girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu at the 59th New York Film Festival. They started dating in 2018 and were there supporting his sister, Maggie, at her directorial debut for The Lost Daughter on Tuesday night.