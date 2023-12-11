Jada Pinkett Smith Says The “Oscar Slap” Saved Her Marriage

Source: YouTube

In a new interview, Jada Pinkett Smith admits she almost didn’t go to the Oscars, but now she’s glad she did. Yes, her husband Will Smith got banned from that ceremony for 10 years after he slapped host Chris Rock for a joke he made at Jada’s expense, but she says that was the moment she realized “I’ll never leave him.”

She tells the Daily Mail “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him.” “Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?” Even though Will took a lot of heat for that moment, it saved his marriage that had been rocky for years. “I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it,” “That moment of the s–t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are.”

