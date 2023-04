Surprise! Jack Harlow has fresh music coming out this week!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jackharlow

The brand-new album, “Jackman,” is out Friday, April 28. If you didn’t know already, Jackman is his full first name. 😉

On top of the new music, his “Hometown Heroes” banner is set to be revealed somewhere in Louisville next week!

He makes his acting debut in the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” when Hulu released it May 19.