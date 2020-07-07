Is Big Boy Restaurant Getting A New Mascot…Named Dolly?
Big Boy restaurants recently announced the arrival of a new chicken sandwich to its menu… and to promote the new item, the restaurant will have Dolly replace the Big Boy as the official mascot.
Dolly is a character that was featured in the Big Boy comic book series from the 1950s.
While it appears that Dolly will replace Big Boy as the chain’s mascot temporarily, a restaurant officials teased a permanent change saying, “The name will always be Big Boy, but as far as the logo, she’s leading the charge, and we’ll see when he comes back if he does.”
