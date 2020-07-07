      Weather Alert

Is Big Boy Restaurant Getting A New Mascot…Named Dolly?

Jul 7, 2020 @ 6:39am

Big Boy restaurants recently announced the arrival of a new chicken sandwich to its menu… and to promote the new item, the restaurant will have Dolly replace the Big Boy as the official mascot.

Dolly is a character that was featured in the Big Boy comic book series from the 1950s.

While it appears that Dolly will replace Big Boy as the chain’s mascot temporarily, a restaurant officials teased a permanent change saying, “The name will always be Big Boy, but as far as the logo, she’s leading the charge, and we’ll see when he comes back if he does.”

 

MORE HERE

