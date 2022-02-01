      Weather Alert

Is A Secret Taylor Swift Album Getting Dropped Soon?

Feb 1, 2022 @ 9:03am

That’s what some Swifties think!

 

Rumors have been buzzing over a secret scrapped album Taylor Swift allegedly recorded in 2016 in the middle of her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and now, fans think all-new clues are pointing toward an album release and VERY soon! TikTok user @TheThriftySwiftie has put together the evidence that seems to be pretty legit.

There’s a popular Swiftie theory that Taylor’s sixth album was supposed to be called Karma, and have a pop-rock sound to tie in with the edgy new look she debuted toward the end of her 1989 era. She was pumping out albums every two years from 2006 to 2014, each with it’s own unique style and hairdo.  But in 2016, Taylor faced huge public backlash when her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian exploded off the back of his single “Famous,” three months shy of 1989’s two-year anniversary. He insisted she signed off on the lyrics, she said she didn’t, then Kim put their phone call on Snapchat…that whole thing.  Taylor retreated from the spotlight, only to come back in 2017 to promote “Reputation”.

 

