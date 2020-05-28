Investigation Into Gabrielle Union’s ‘AGT’ Dismissal Finds No Racial Bias
The investigation into Gabrielle Union’s dismissal from “America’s Got Talent” found no racial bias or wrongdoing by NBC or the show’s producers.
A statement was released by the network saying, “Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time.”
The investigation also found that the concerns raised by Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract.
Union’s contract was not renewed following several behind-the-scenes incidents including complaining about judge Simon Cowell smoking indoors, a remark during taping by guest judge Jay Leno she considered racist that did not make it to air and the misgendering of contestants.
