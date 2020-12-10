iCarly Is Coming Back With The Original Cast

If you were a fan of iCarly on Nickelodeon, rejoice in the news that it’s coming back! At least according to TV Line, who says Miranda Cosgrove will be back as the lead.
“iCarly,” the Nickelodeon show that ran from 2007 to 2012 about a young teen’s internet show going viral, is getting a revival from Paramount+, according to multiple reports.https://t.co/LvJ8UolEtn
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 10, 2020
The series, which originally ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, will appear on Paramount+, an upcoming streaming service from ViacomCBS, Deadline reported. Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) will all be back.
