Hugh Jackman Continues To Urge You To Wear Sunscreen After Another Skin Biopsy

Hugh Jackman has been treated for skin cancer on his nose five times. He was first treated for basal cell carcinoma in November 2013, with the most recent treatment in 2015 and he has been open about his experience while urging people to use sunscreen. His latest biopsy came back “inconclusive”, so he’ll continue to get it checked and keep an eye on it.
In fact, he shared that when he was trying to get “The Greatest Showman” greenlit by the studio, he enlisted another singer to perform his songs during the movie pitch to executives. He was instructed by his doctor not to sing after a procedure on his nose…but the music in the final song made him ignore doctors orders!! This video will give you CHILLS!
