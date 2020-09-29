      Weather Alert

Home Depot’s Giant Skeleton Is The Real Halloween MVP

Sep 29, 2020 @ 8:11am
Skeleton

There is good news and bad news with this. The good news…a giant 12-foot skeleton at the Home Depot is the must-have decoration for your yard this year. Yes, it’ll set you back about $300 bones…but he’s worth it by all accounts!

 

 

@dieannanol🖤🤍 Part 1 ##skeleton ##bones ##homedepot ##12ftskeleton ##halloween ##dead ##extraAF ##fyp ##fy ##omg ##fall ##pumpkin ##YouHaveTo ##death ##dark ##amazing ##excited

♬ Act 2: In the Hall of the Mountain King – Edvard Grieg


The bad news…he’s so dang popular he sold out!

 

MORE HERE

