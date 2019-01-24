HGTV Might Give Away “The Brady Bunch” House

Somebody call Lance Bass!!

So you remember when HGTV outbid ‘NSYNC’s Lance Bass to buy the house so they could renovate on TV right?? They spent $3.5 million on it and a network spokesperson says:



“We’re rebuilding the house. The inside looked nothing like it did on TV, so we are making the inside look like the set. It’s insane.”

The renovation show, which also reunites original castmembers and “Brady kids” Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) will premiere later this year. The show will also include appearances from other familiar faces not part of the HGTV family.

When it’s all over, the exec says the house will likely be given away — and, at the very least, fans of the show will have the chance to “earn” a stay. Nothing has been finalized yet though.

