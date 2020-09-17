Hershey’s Rolling Out Christmas Candy…Including ‘White Elephant’ Reese’s
We may not have Halloween or Christmas Peeps, but Hershey’s won’t be skipping Christmas this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. They are rolling out their candy lineup for the 2020 holiday season, “one of the largest holiday offerings” the brand has ever created.
The lineup includes Build-A-Santa and Build-A-Snowman candy bars (in chocolate and cookies n’ cream flavors) and a white elephant-shaped Reese’s candy, inspired by the Christmas gift tradition.
They will be introducing the 10th limited edition holiday Hershey’s Kisses variety with the new Hershey Kisses Sugar Cookie candy. New holiday Kit Kats and Ice Breakers are also planned!
