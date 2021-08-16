Here’s How You Can Try Dr. Pepper’s Limited Edition Chocolate Flavor

If you are a fan of Dr. Pepper and chocolate…this should sound pretty tasty!!!
“Soda can’t be chocolate-flavored,” said no one at Dr Pepper. Sign up for Pepper Perks at https://t.co/2Yk5Vzs4y6 to start earning points toward this limited edition, FANtastic flavor. pic.twitter.com/GPRa8E7VZw
— Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 15, 2021
Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate is a limited edition, not found in stores treat that you can only get through “Pepper Perks”. You have to scan your proof of purchase QR code on Dr Pepper products and it’ll prompt them to create a “Pepper Perks” account. Once you earn a qualifying amount of points, you can redeem your purchase to receive the exclusive new flavor — as long as it’s still available. There is only a limited amount, so time is of the essence.
You’ll also have the chance to win a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship and redeem other Dr Pepper branded gear to help you cheer on your favorite college teams on game day.
