      Weather Alert

Here’s How You Can Try Dr. Pepper’s Limited Edition Chocolate Flavor

Aug 16, 2021 @ 11:58am

If you are a fan of Dr. Pepper and chocolate…this should sound pretty tasty!!!

Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate is a limited edition, not found in stores treat that you can only get through “Pepper Perks”.   You have to scan your proof of purchase QR code on Dr Pepper products and it’ll prompt them to create a “Pepper Perks” account. Once you earn a qualifying amount of points, you can redeem your purchase to receive the exclusive new flavor — as long as it’s still available. There is only a limited amount, so time is of the essence.

You’ll also have the chance to win a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship and redeem other Dr Pepper branded gear to help you cheer on your favorite college teams on game day.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate limited edition Pepper Perks
POPULAR POSTS
Kelly Clarkson's Prenup Upheld By a Judge
Husband Rents Movie Theater To Surprise Wife With Long Lost Wedding Video
Waste Workers Find $25,000 Tossed Out By Mistake
A 7-Year-Old Gave A TED Talk About Playing With Your Kids
Missed Connections: Party Clowns And Fruit Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On