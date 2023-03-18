Here’s How To Make The Perfect Irish Coffee

How to make Irish Coffee

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a stiff Irish Coffee! Irish Coffee is one of the most popular drinks around. Joe Sheridan created the drink in 1943 by mixing whiskey and coffee with cream on top at the Foynes Port in Ireland. HuffPost has shared the perfect way to make the beverage.

Irish Coffee 1 serving 1 ounce of whipped heavy cream cream

2 teaspoons of sugar syrup

6 ounces of brewed coffee

1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) of Irish whiskey Ingredients include whipped heavy cream, demerara sugar syrup, brewed coffee, and Irish whiskey.

What is your favorite warm beverage?