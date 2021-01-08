      Weather Alert

HelloFresh Food Delivery Adding Dunkaroos And Lucky Charms Cookie Dough To Packages

Jan 8, 2021 @ 8:55am

Food delivery services have really surged in popularity over the last few months, and HelloFresh is one that sends ingredients and recipes sent straight to your door. And they just added a Dunkaroos cookie option to their dessert offerings.

 

Rather than having to put the dough together yourself, the new Betty Crocker ready-made Dunkaroos frozen sugar cookie dough that comes with confetti icing will come in your box when you opt in. They are rotating the cookie dough extras weekly to include Lucky Charms cookie dough and Pillsbury Snowman sugar cookies in the lineup. But the cookie dough is only going to be a thing for a limited time!

