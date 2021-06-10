      Weather Alert

HBO Max Drops ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Official Trailer

Jun 10, 2021 @ 11:01am

Calling all Gossip Girls. The highly-anticipated reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’ is coming on July 8th, and the first trailer has dropped.

Are you ready? XOXO

TAGS
Gossip Girl HBO HBO Max trailer
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: I'm FREEEEE!
Gut Check: #BluePoopChallenge
Bizarre Holidays To Celebrate This Month
Louisville Volleyball Coach Writes A Book Geared To Help Young Girls Live In "Real Time"
A College Student Captivated Tik Tok With The Epic Journey Of Her Pool Noodle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On