Harrison Ford Confirmed for ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Feb 4, 2020 @ 8:35am

At age 77,  Harrison Ford is confirmed for ‘Indiana Jones 5’!

Honestly, the last one wasn’t that great so hopefully this one will be more in line with the originals and perhaps a passing of the torch.

