Happy 20th To “Oops…” The Album

May 16, 2020 @ 2:22pm

It was 20 years ago (May 16, 2000) that Britney Spears’ 2nd album “Oops… I Did It Again” was released to the world.

Britney commented on the acheivment on an Instagram post saying, “20 years since the Oops! album …. the anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all!!!!!!

Britney sold more first-week albums than any female artist ever had before, a whopping 1,319,000 copies! That’s nearly triple that of the previous record-holder, Alanis Morissette.

Let’s pause and thank Britney for the gift she’s given us!

