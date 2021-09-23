Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Schedule And Stars

The line-up for Hallmark Channel’s original movie premieres during this year’s “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” was revealed to People.
New movies will debut every Friday through Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning October 22. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ films will premiere every Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas”
Oct. 22
You, Me & The Christmas Trees
Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey
Oct. 23
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
Oct. 24
The Santa Stakeout
Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano
Oct. 29
Christmas in Harmony
Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace
Oct. 30
Coyote Creek Christmas
Stars: Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey
Oct. 31
Christmas Sail
Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O’Quinn
Nov. 5
Open by Christmas
Stars: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott
Nov. 6
Next Stop, Christmas
Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd
Nov. 7
A Christmas Treasure
Stars: Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier
TBD
Christmas at Castle Hart
Stars: Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
The Christmas Contest
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder
The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday & Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas Lineup
Oct. 23
Christmas In My Heart
Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Oct. 30
The Christmas Promise
Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt
Nov. 6
Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea
TBD
The Christmas Bond
Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez