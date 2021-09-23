      Weather Alert

Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Schedule And Stars

Sep 23, 2021 @ 7:34am

The line-up for Hallmark Channel’s original movie premieres during this year’s “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” was revealed to People.

New movies will debut every Friday through Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning October 22. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ films will premiere every Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

 

Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas”

Oct. 22
You, Me & The Christmas Trees
Stars: Danica McKellarBenjamin AyresJason Hervey

Oct. 23
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Stars: Catherine Haena KimRaymond AblackPaul Sun-Hyung Lee

Oct. 24
The Santa Stakeout
Stars: Tamera Mowry-HouselyPaul CampbellJoe Pantoliano

Oct. 29
Christmas in Harmony
Stars: Ashleigh MurrayLuke JamesLoretta DevineMichelle WilliamsBasil Wallace

Oct. 30
Coyote Creek Christmas
Stars: Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey

Oct. 31
Christmas Sail
Stars: Katee SackhoffPatrick SabonguiTerry O’Quinn

Nov. 5
Open by Christmas
Stars: Alison SweeneyErica DuranceBrennan Elliott

Nov. 6
Next Stop, Christmas
Stars: Lyndsy FonsecaChandler MasseyLea ThompsonChristopher Lloyd

Nov. 7
A Christmas Treasure
Stars: Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier

TBD
Christmas at Castle Hart
Stars: Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend

The Christmas Contest
Stars: Candace Cameron BureJohn BrothertonBarbara Niven

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
Stars: Robert BuckleyAna AyoraJonathan BennettSharon LawrenceTreat Williams, Brad Harder

The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Stars: Brandon RouthKimberley SustadGregory Harrison

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday & Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Stars: Kimberly Williams-PaisleyAshley WilliamsMark DeklinKeith RobinsonSusan YeagleyKevin Nealon

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas Lineup

Oct. 23
Christmas In My Heart
Stars: Heather HemmensLuke MacfarlaneSheryl Lee Ralph

Oct. 30
The Christmas Promise
Stars: Torrey DeVittoDylan BrucePatrick DuffyGreyston Holt

Nov. 6
Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Stars: Kaitlin DoubledaySteve LundCaroline Rhea

TBD
The Christmas Bond
Stars: Holly Robinson PeeteLyriq BentNik Sanchez

 

TAGS
christmas movies Hallmark Channel lineup stars
POPULAR POSTS
These Toy Hall Of Fame Finalists Are Taking Us Back!
Southern Indiana Teacher Saves Choking Student
Taylor Swift Gives Us A Treat Ahead Of Her Upcoming "Red" Rerelease
The Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Was Killed Off 'Grey's Anatomy'
Lizzo Is Ready To Remake "The Bodygaurd"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On