Gwyneth Paltrow Can Only Watch Herself In One Of Her Movies For A Sweet Reason

During Tribeca Festival’s virtual 20th reunion with the cast of The Royal Tenebaums on Monday night, Gwyneth Paltrow said this was her favorite movie she’s done for a specific reason.
“I have a memory of my dad visiting,” Paltrow said during the panel, according to USA Today. “He came the day that we did a scene where I’m getting off the bus and Richie’s picking me up, and my dad was there. It was a very special day.”
“I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever and it’s kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career,” she added.
Bruce later died the year after the movie came out in October 2002 from complications of cancer and pneumonia. He was 58.
