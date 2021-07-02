      Weather Alert

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Filed for A Marriage License in Oklahoma

Jul 2, 2021 @ 6:50am

AH! The big day could finally be here! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have filed for a marriage license.

The couple filed the license in Oklahoma, and many believe the two will tie the knot this weekend since Oklahoma law says couples have to get married within ten days of getting their marriage license.

According to TMZ, Gwen’s kids are already in Oklahoma preparing for the weekend that is expected to take place on Shelton’s ranch.

