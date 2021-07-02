Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Filed for A Marriage License in Oklahoma

AH! The big day could finally be here! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have filed for a marriage license.
The couple filed the license in Oklahoma, and many believe the two will tie the knot this weekend since Oklahoma law says couples have to get married within ten days of getting their marriage license.
A source recently told PEOPLE that the duo is looking forward to their wedding this summer: "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend." https://t.co/97A47unXit
— People (@people) July 1, 2021
According to TMZ, Gwen’s kids are already in Oklahoma preparing for the weekend that is expected to take place on Shelton’s ranch.