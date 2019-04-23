Get Your “Lemonade” on All Streaming Services

Today is the day Beyonce fans. Her album “Lemonade” is now available on all streaming services.

 

The album had been exclusive to the Tidal platform for three years, but to celebrate the three year anniversary of the album it’s now available on all platforms.

As a bonus, the album also includes the original demo of “Sorry.”

 

