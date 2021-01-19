Get Paid $500 To Binge Netflix And Eat Pizza
Listen, we all did this for a significant amount of time last year right? Well now you can get paid to binge Netflix shows and eat pizza. BonusFinder is offering up $500 to the perfect candidate to binge and review three series, ranging from The Queen’s Gambit to Below Deck.
You’ll judge the series on story and plot lines, “Netflix and Chill” suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, and satisfaction of episodes and series endings. You’ll also rate the takeout pizza based on appearance and color, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavor and cheese gooeyness, and value for money.
Applications are being accepted online.