Get Free Tacos From Taco Bell During The NBA Finals

Make sure you’re paying attention to the NBA Finals. It could earn you a free Doritos Locos Taco courtesy of Taco Bell.

Now in its fourth year, the fast-food giant has brought back their “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion for the series between Golden State and the Eastern Conference winner.

All that needs to happen is the visitor “steals” a victory on the home team’s court and everyone in the US becomes a winner on June 18.

In a statement, Taco Bell announced, “Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone’s G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Someone Compared “Game of Thrones” to “Shrek” And The Similarities Are Hilarious Halsey Pays Fan’s Speeding Ticket Lyft Adds ‘Panic Button’ That Calls 911 Seth Rogen is GQ’s June Cover Star “Toy Story 4” Final Trailer Is Here The Kentucky Gubernatorial Primary Election Is Tomorrow!
Comments