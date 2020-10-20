George Clooney Almost Starred In “The Notebook”??
The film of The Notebook is one of the most iconic romantic movies ever to spawn from the brain of writer Nicholas Sparks…it’s kind of the ultimate. I mean, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams made us feel some sort of way! But apparently it was almost George Clooney playing Noah! George let that little nugget slip while speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming film The Midnight Sky, which, like The Notebook, features two actors playing the same character at different times.
“I was going to do a movie years ago called The Notebook, that Ryan Gosling actually did, and I was going to do it with Paul Newman,” he told the publication. There was one problem, though: Both actors were too famous.
“Paul and I talked about doing it, and we were sitting there one day and I was looking at him and I go, ‘I can’t do this movie, Paul … He was like. ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘Because everybody knows what you look like at 30 years old. You got blue eyes, I got brown eyes. You’re too famous at 30 for me to be playing you at 30, it’s never gonna work.’ And he’s like, ‘I guess you’re right.’”
What do you think? Could you picture George in that role?