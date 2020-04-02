Full Line of Beshear Gear is Here to Support Kentucky’s COVID-19 Relief Fund
Source: TEESPRING
To whoever made this line of merchandise, WE APPLAUD YOU! ‘Beshear Gear’ is here and we want it all. “Next slide Kenneth “You can’t be doin that”, and more. IT IS AMAZING.
Now, some of Governor Beshear’s most popular quotes have been placed on T-shirts and mugs, with proceeds going to Kentucky’s COVID-19 relief funds.
The Beshear Gear COVID Fundraiser store on Teespring has several clothing items, mugs, stickers, and other items with some of the Governor’s sayings used in his daily updates.”
All proceeds from the store go directly to the Team Kentucky Fund, which provides assistance to residents in Kentucky who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.