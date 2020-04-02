      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Full Line of Beshear Gear is Here to Support Kentucky’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Apr 2, 2020 @ 8:27am

Source: TEESPRING

To whoever made this line of merchandise, WE APPLAUD YOU! ‘Beshear Gear’ is here and we want it all. “Next slide Kenneth “You can’t be doin that”, and more. IT IS AMAZING.

Now, some of Governor Beshear’s most popular quotes have been placed on T-shirts and mugs, with proceeds going to Kentucky’s COVID-19 relief funds.

The Beshear Gear COVID Fundraiser store on Teespring has several clothing items, mugs, stickers, and other items with some of the Governor’s sayings used in his daily updates.”

All proceeds from the store go directly to the Team Kentucky Fund, which provides assistance to residents in Kentucky who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

To make a direct donation to the Team Kentucky Fund, visit their website.

TAGS
beshear beshear gear
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE