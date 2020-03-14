“Frozen 2” Will Release Tomorrow on Disney Plus, 3 Months Early

Disney Plus is here to help parents during all the closures by releasing “Frozen 2” a whole 3 months early!
View this post on Instagram
Your isters will be here for you during crazy time! Surprise! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming this Sunday. Reposted from @disneyfrozen
A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Mar 13, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT
Your isters will be here for you during crazy time! Surprise! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming this Sunday. Reposted from @disneyfrozen
A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Mar 13, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT