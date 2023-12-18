Free Financial Literacy Class For Teens Launches In January

Source: YouTube

WAVE3 – Dozens of young men and their families gather at Community Connections Group to be a part of a free 9-week financial literacy program. The first session has 30 boys from the west end of town signed up and 146 others are on the waiting list. The course will teach the young men all about how to handle finances from college prep and saving, how to manage money, insurance, taxes and more.

Each participant has to sign a behavior expectation contract as well.