Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese Doritos Are Here

WOAH!

Are spicy snacks your thing? Get ready to add Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese Doritos to your shopping list.

The hot chips have been officially announced by Frito-Lay.

A press release says the Doritos “start with the original nacho cheese flavor fans know and love, followed by a kick of heat that continues to build.”

Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese Doritos Have Arrived As Your New Favorite Spicy Snack https://t.co/WboDrEXivS — People (@people) January 10, 2019

Frito-Lay says spicy snacks like these are the “fastest growing segments in the food industry.” SO WHY NOT GET HOT & SPICY!!!