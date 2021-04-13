First Look At Powerpuff Girls Live Action Costumes

The CW is doing a live-action reboot of “The Powerpuff Girls” cartoon starring Dove Cameron, and here is your first look at their costumes.
Your first official look at the new #ThePowerpuffGirls has landed. https://t.co/qAuIDt52Us
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 13, 2021
Your first official look at the new #ThePowerpuffGirls has landed. https://t.co/qAuIDt52Us
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 13, 2021
The Internet is underwhelmed at the costumes…
The new cw powerpuff girls looks great! pic.twitter.com/dGfyEYIp9Z
— lost in night city (@contourstrike) April 8, 2021
The new cw powerpuff girls looks great! pic.twitter.com/dGfyEYIp9Z
— lost in night city (@contourstrike) April 8, 2021
The CW literally put the cast in The Powerpuff Girls costumes that Party City sell every single Halloween! https://t.co/3DaKYThW08
— Josh❤️Godzilla vs. Kong & TFATWS #AsianLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 7, 2021
The CW literally put the cast in The Powerpuff Girls costumes that Party City sell every single Halloween! https://t.co/3DaKYThW08
— Josh❤️Godzilla vs. Kong & TFATWS #AsianLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 7, 2021
The CW Live Action Powerpuff Girls wishes it was this. pic.twitter.com/QfUeXphTGK
— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) April 12, 2021
The CW Live Action Powerpuff Girls wishes it was this. pic.twitter.com/QfUeXphTGK
— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) April 12, 2021
MORE HERE