‘Fast X’ Wins At The Box Office

Source: YouTube

Fast X opened with $320 million worldwide, but only $67.5 million of that was here in the states. That’s good enough for the second-biggest global opening weekend of the year following The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($377 million). In a distant second place, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 added $32.8 million in its third weekend of release. So far, Guardians picked up $267 million domestically and $659 million worldwide.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie took the No. 3 spot with $9.7 million, bringing its North American tally to $549 million. It’s still the biggest movie of the year with $1.248 billion and passed up The Incredibles 2 to be the third highest grossing animated movie EVER.

MORE HERE