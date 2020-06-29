Family Of Photographer Killed During Protests At Jefferson Square Park Hold A Vigil

      Breaking News
Jun 29, 2020 @ 11:28am

A Louisville man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a protester at a demonstration over the death of Breonna Taylor:

The suspect, Steven Nelson Lopez, was identified by witnesses and apparently caught on video shooting into the crowd: And he should not have been out on the street.

Lopez had previously attended protests at the park and been arrested twice before on rioting related charges. Lopez reportedly was at the demonstration earlier, but got into an argument with other protesters and then returned with a gun.

The victim, 27-year-old Trinity High School graduate Tyler Gerth, was a photographer who wanted to document the protests.  His family held a vigil Sunday night in his memory.

Lopez has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

