99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Every State’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish

November 22, 2022 12:58PM EST
Share
Every State’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish
Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey with all the Sides

Kentucky, we’re not mad… We’re just disappointed. The most popular Thanksgiving side dish is BROCCOLI CASSEROLE?

Surely, that’s not right. Right?

According to Better Homes & Gardens and zippia.com, that one’s our most popular.

Now, those stats come appear to be from a couple years ago. Therefore, it’s possible that things have changed, but let’s *pretend* for a second it’s totally current. Mashed potatoes is listed as the go-to for 10 states, with green bean casserole in second place with only 7 states. We just had to be different, huh? Indiana doesn’t have any room to talk either with deviled eggs as the favorite there. Why are you the way that you are?

What side dish are you most hype to have on Thanksgiving this year?

 

More about:
eating
favorite
food
Indiana
Kentucky
map
sides
Thanksgiving

POPULAR POSTS

1

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" Trailer
2

"Sexiest Man" Chris Evans Has A Girlfriend
3

Jessica Simpson Fires Back At Critics Worried About Her Appearance
4

Sweet Moment For A Young Fan Meeting Lamar Jackson
5

Viral Backstory: Bride Blows Dust Off Her Wedding Vows During Ceremony

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE