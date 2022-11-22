Every State’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish

Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey with all the Sides

Kentucky, we’re not mad… We’re just disappointed. The most popular Thanksgiving side dish is BROCCOLI CASSEROLE?

Surely, that’s not right. Right?

According to Better Homes & Gardens and zippia.com, that one’s our most popular.

Is your state’s favorite dish on the Thanksgiving dinner menu this year? https://t.co/IwtlV1mVzB — BetterHomes&Gardens (@BHG) November 18, 2020

Now, those stats come appear to be from a couple years ago. Therefore, it’s possible that things have changed, but let’s *pretend* for a second it’s totally current. Mashed potatoes is listed as the go-to for 10 states, with green bean casserole in second place with only 7 states. We just had to be different, huh? Indiana doesn’t have any room to talk either with deviled eggs as the favorite there. Why are you the way that you are?

What side dish are you most hype to have on Thanksgiving this year?