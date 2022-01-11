      Weather Alert

“Encanto” Soundtrack Boots Adele From Top Spot On Billboard Chart

Jan 11, 2022 @ 7:04am

Adele’s turn as queen of the album chart is over thanks to the music of Disney’s “Encanto, which just took over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. It’s the first film or TV soundtrack to reach that peak in more than two years.

Lin-Manuel Miranda-written song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” soared 45 spots to No. 5 on the singles chart. Adele could still claim one out of two chart-topping spots, as her song “Easy on Me” made its stand at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for an eighth week, even as her album, “30,” slipped to the No. 2 spot on the album chart after six weeks  on top.



TAGS
Adele Billboard chart Encanto number one soundtrack
