“Encanto” Soundtrack Boots Adele From Top Spot On Billboard Chart

Adele’s turn as queen of the album chart is over thanks to the music of Disney’s “Encanto, which just took over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. It’s the first film or TV soundtrack to reach that peak in more than two years.
Lin-Manuel Miranda-written song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” soared 45 spots to No. 5 on the singles chart. Adele could still claim one out of two chart-topping spots, as her song “Easy on Me” made its stand at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for an eighth week, even as her album, “30,” slipped to the No. 2 spot on the album chart after six weeks on top.
MORE HERE