“Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” Tie For The Box Office Top Spot

Baz Luhrman’s Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick tied for the weekend box office crown with an estimated $30.5 million each. Elvis has older moviegoers to thank for opening ahead of expectations: 56% of the audience so far is over the age of 35, including 29% over 55.
Jurassic World Dominion is hanging in there with $23.4 million pushing it’s total to $750 million in worldwide ticket sales. June 24-26 marked the first non-holiday weekend in five years when four titles earned $20 million or more and the first time that happened in four years for any weekend.