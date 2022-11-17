Elon Musk Asking Employees To Commit To “Hardcore” Work

Elon Musk laid down a deadline of 5pm today to Twitter’s remaining employees to commit to “extremely hardcore” work, or jump ship. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” Musk wrote in a memo to staff this week. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

If they don’t respond by the deadline they can walk with 3 months of severance pay. This comes after a mandate to return to the office full-time. In a separate email to staff earlier this month, he warned that “there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn” without “significant” subscription revenue.