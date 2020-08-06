      Breaking News
Ellen Degeneres’ Brother Vance Says His Sister Is Being ‘Viciously Attacked’

Ellen DeGeneres’ brother is defending his sister who is currently facing an investigation over allegations of racism, bullying, as well as fostering a “toxic environment” behind the scenes of her hit talk show.

Vance DeGeneres said that Ellen is being “viciously attacked” amid her toxic workplace scandal, which he decried as being “all bulls***.” He continued, ‘If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister.”  “She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”

 

