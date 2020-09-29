‘Elf’ Cereal Is Coming

It’s kind of amazing this hasn’t happened sooner right? A cereal inspired by Buddy the Elf’s love of syrups making its way to stores for the holidays. It’s made of maple-flavored corn puffs and green and red holiday tree marshmallows.
Could it get any better?
Although we don’t have an exact date, we know that the limited-edition Elf Cereal will be on shelves in time for the holidays. It’ll be available at grocery retailers nationwide in a mid-size ($2.50) and family-size ($3.99) boxes.
In addition to the Elf Cereal, General Mills is also bringing back its limited-edition Sugar Cookie Crunch Cereal for the holidays.
