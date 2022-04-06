Ed Sheeran Wins “Shape Of You” Copyright Lawsuit

Ed Sheeran spoke out after U.K. High Court ruled on Wednesday that Sheeran had not plagiarised the 2015 song “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri.
In his ruling, Judge Antony Zacaroli said there were “differences between the relevant parts” of the songs, which “provide compelling evidence that the ‘Oh I’ phrase” in “Shape of You “originated from sources other than ‘Oh Why.’”
Sheeran is credited as the writer of “Shape of You” alongside Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon (professionally known as Steve Mac). Ed posted a short statement after the win saying these types of claims are becoming far too common and are damaging to the songwriting industry. He said, “There’s only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify. That’s 22 million songs a year.”
