Ed Sheeran is getting into the bar business…allegedly.

Reports say Sheeran and his manager will open up a bar and restaurant in London.

There has been no official confirmation from Sheeran on this venture. Sources say the spot could open as early as April.

Apparently, he’s even considered naming the remodeled spot after his song “Castle on the Hill.”