Ed Sheeran Had To Hurry To Finish His Album Because… Adele

Nov 4, 2021 @ 5:34am
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ed Sheeran attends the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 at the Grosvenor House on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

This is pretty funny. Ed Sheeran’s “=” had to be fished early. Why? The vinyl factories needed to press up records.  Ed told a radio show that Adele had booked out all of the vinyl factories so he had to finish up recording the album in July so he could get it to the factories before Adele’s “30” album.

“There’s like, three vinyl factories in the world, so you have to do it really [early]. And Adele had basically booked out all the vinyl factories, so we had to get a slot and get our album in there,” said Sheeran.  Ed also mentioned Coldplay, Taylor Swift, ABBA, and Elton John as other artists who were in line to get vinyl pressed.

