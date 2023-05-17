99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Credits Eminem For Curing His Stutter

May 17, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Ed Sheeran has a friendship with the rapper who he says helped cure his stutter when he was a kid — Eminem. When Em was getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he invited Ed to perform with him. It’s the Marshall Mathers LP that Ed Sheeran says cured his stutter. He told Howard Stern,

I was going through all sorts of speech therapy. When I was 9, my uncle bought me The Marshall Mathers LP. He just said to my dad, ‘This guy’s the next Bob Dylan.’ My dad didn’t really clock it, he’s just like, ‘OK, Edward’s gonna go and listen to that.’

And by learning that record, and by rapping it back, to back, to back, to back, it cured my stutter,

How cool is it that they have that relationship now? Surreal.

