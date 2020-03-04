      Weather Alert

Earn $1000 Watching “The Office”

Mar 4, 2020 @ 8:05am

Dish Network is looking to pay someone $1,000 to watch 15 hours of “The Office” in nine days.

There are a couple of things you need to do…like complete a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that happen throughout each episode. For example, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera or how often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance of Vance Refrigeration?

You also have to post your reactions on social media. For all of your hard work, you’ll get tons of “Office swag, a Netflix gift card and $1,000.

Anyone interested can apply through March 16th.

