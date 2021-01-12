      Weather Alert

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Launching An Energy Drink

Jan 12, 2021 @ 7:15am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the world’s most likeable people, a famous actor, has his own liquor brand, and now, he is launching an all new energy drink!

Introducing ZOA, an all-new energy drink that is clean and healthy using natural caffeine and super foods. It is set to hit shelves in March.

 

